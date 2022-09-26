Role reversal: Karan Johar gets roasted on 'Koffee' couch in Season 7 finale

Mumbai, September 26
Roles will be reversed as filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosts the popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan', will be seen quizzed on the season's finale by stand up comics and social media sensations.
Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Niharika N.M. get together to judge the 'Koffee With Karan Awards' while dishing out a hilarious episode of laughter, fun and explosive behind-the-scene secrets of the season.
Kusha, Tanmay, Danish and Niharika, collectively ask him about his ex, whether he is he famous, or is he someone they know.
Karan couldn't stop himself from saying: "Oh my god! I have never been so stressed on my own show! I can literally feel beads of sweat roll down!" However, being a pro in the game of questioning, the host managed to wiggle out of the firing without taking a name.
Watch the fun promo:
View this post on Instagram
'Koffee With Karan Season 7' airs on Disney+ Hotstar.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan crisis: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeks written report from observers Kharge, Maken
Congress has 108 MLAs in 200-member Assembly, of which 82 lo...
One person, one post: Will Gehlot choose CM-ship over Cong presidency?
Rajasthan is one of the only two states where Congress is in...
Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'
‘No hand in crisis but doors not closed for Sachin Pilot’, s...
Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level
The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floo...
Stubble burning, power supply among issues to be taken up during Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday
Day-long session is likely to be a stormy one with oppositio...