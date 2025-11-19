Rom-Com landmark
Bridget Jones joins Paddington Bear, Mr Bean, Harry Potter’s company at London’s Leicester Square
Renee Zellweger’s iconic character Bridget Jones’ statue was unveiled in London’s Leicester Square on Monday.
Zellweger, who is known for her role in the Bridget Jones franchise, was in attendance at the unveiling.
According to the outlet, stars of the latest instalment, Mad About the Boy, also joined her, which includes Leo Woodall, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sally Phillips. They posed for the photos near the statue.
The sculpture features Bridget Jones’s character’s iconic diary and a pen. The actress shared her pictures with the statue on her Instagram account.
Bridget Jones franchise’s latest instalment, Mad About the Boy, was released on Peacock in February this year.
