DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Rom-Com landmark

Rom-Com landmark

Bridget Jones joins Paddington Bear, Mr Bean, Harry Potter’s company at London’s Leicester Square

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:15 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Renee Zellweger’s iconic character Bridget Jones’ statue was unveiled in London’s Leicester Square
Advertisement

Renee Zellweger’s iconic character Bridget Jones’ statue was unveiled in London’s Leicester Square on Monday.

Advertisement

Zellweger, who is known for her role in the Bridget Jones franchise, was in attendance at the unveiling.

Advertisement

According to the outlet, stars of the latest instalment, Mad About the Boy, also joined her, which includes Leo Woodall, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sally Phillips. They posed for the photos near the statue.

Advertisement

The sculpture features Bridget Jones’s character’s iconic diary and a pen. The actress shared her pictures with the statue on her Instagram account.

Bridget Jones franchise’s latest instalment, Mad About the Boy, was released on Peacock in February this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts