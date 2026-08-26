Ronit Roy and Seema Biswas join Salman Khan and Nayanthara in Monster

Salman Khan and Nayanthara's action film Monster has added Ronit Roy and Seema Biswas to its cast, with both actors said to have significant roles in the Vamshi Paidipally directorial.

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Ronit is said to have a strong and positive character in the narrative. Details about Seema's role are deliberately being kept under wraps, with the makers hinting at surprises around her part.

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The Mumbai schedule is currently underway, with an overseas schedule planned for October. Producer Dil Raju told Deccan Chronicle that roughly half the film is already in the can, with the remaining shoot expected to wrap by October or November. A release around March 10 or 11 next year has been indicated.

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Salman has Matrubhoomi and an untitled superhero project from Raj and DK also in the pipeline.