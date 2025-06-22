DT
Ronit Roy to play King Someshwar in new historical series

Ronit Roy to play King Someshwar in new historical series

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:22 AM Jun 22, 2025 IST
Ronit Roy
Chronicling the extraordinary life of one of India’s most revered rulers, Sony Entertainment Television’s grand historical epic Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan reaches a pivotal milestone — the Rajya Abhishek of King Someshwar, portrayed by Ronit Roy.

Following the demise of his elder brother, King Someshwar ascends the throne, stepping forward to bear the immense responsibility of leading the kingdom.

Ronit said, “Portraying King Someshwar has been an incredibly enriching experience for me — not just as an actor but as a person. He’s a man of profound integrity, who carries the weight of the kingdom with quiet strength and wisdom.

“The Rajya Abhishek sequence is an emotional milestone in the show and it hit me on a very personal level. As an actor, I’ve always been drawn to roles that challenge me internally, and this one definitely did,” he said.

