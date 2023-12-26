Ronit Roy, wife Neelam renew wedding vows on 20 years of marital bliss

Mumbai, December 26
On the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary, actor Ronit Roy renewed the marital vows once again with his wife Neelam Roy, in full traditional rituals.
Ronit and Neelam had tied the knot on December 25, 2003. The couple have a daughter, Aador, and a son, Agastya.
Marking a special celebration for their two decades of togetherness, the couple went to Goa and performed the wedding rituals once again.
Taking to Instagram, Ronit, who has 1.1 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped videos from their wedding ceremony.
In the video, we can see the 58-year-old actor wearing an off white coloured kurta pyjama with golden motifs on it, and a red dupatta.
While actress Neelam is sporting a red salwar suit with golden border on it. She completed the outfit with golden earrings, choora, and headband.
The couple can be seen exchanging garlands, took saat pheras, and bowing down to their parents for the blessings. The video ended with the couple kissing each other adorably.
The ‘Bandini' actor captioned the videos as: “Mujhse shaadi karogi??? Phir Se?????”, “Renewing our vows: Part 2”, and “Doosri baar toh kya, hazaaron baar byaah tujhi Se karoonga! Happiest 20th anniversary my love.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The comment section was filled with love and blessings for the couple.
Actress Manisha Koirala commented, “Congratulations both of you lovely couple”.
Bhagyashree wrote, “God bless you both”.
Sanjay Kapoor said, “Mubarak Ho”.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ronit was last seen in the movie ‘Farrey'.
