Home / Entertainment / Round 2 for me: Tahira Kashyap reveals breast cancer recurrence after seven years  

Round 2 for me: Tahira Kashyap reveals breast cancer recurrence after seven years  

Filmmaker, who shares two children with actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana, was initially diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in 2018 and underwent mastectomy
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:00 PM Apr 07, 2025 IST
Via instagram.com/tahirakashyap
Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap on Monday said she is set to have another go at breast cancer as the disease has returned after seven years.

The filmmaker, who shares two children with actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana, was initially diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in 2018 and underwent a mastectomy.

In an Instagram post shared on World Health Day, Tahira said she found out that her breast cancer has come back.

“Seven year itch or the power of regular screening - it’s a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this (sic)” she wrote.

The “Sharmajee Ki Beti” director wrote in the caption that when life gives you lemons, make lemonade, but when life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, “you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions”.

“Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again. #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo. Ironically or not, today is #WorldHealthDay. Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves. #gratitude through and through,” Tahira said.

The filmmaker has been vocal about her cancer battle and keeps sharing posts about health and fitness on social media.

