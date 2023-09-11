 Row breaks out over AR Rahman's Chennai concert due to 'mismanagement'; organisers say 'we are accountable' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Row breaks out over AR Rahman's Chennai concert due to 'mismanagement'; organisers say 'we are accountable'

People complain of ‘overcrowding’ and the event being ‘shabbily organised’; Rahman promises refund to those who missed out

AR Rahman. File photo



PTI

Chennai, September 11

Traffic snarls, angry audience denied access despite coughing up huge sums, crying children and jostling people -- these were the scenes at a concert organised by musician AR Rahman here on Sunday due to alleged mismanagement of the grand show, titled "Marakkuma Nenjam," meaning "Can the heart forget."   

A number of social media posts showed people complaining of being unable to reach the venue due to severe traffic congestion on the scenic East Coast Road (ECR) that even reportedly affected the movement of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's convoy.

While Rahman promised to refund the ticket amount to those who missed out on the show, the organisers ACTC Events, said they took "full responsibility."        

"It was worst concert ever in the History #ARRahman #Scam2023 by #ACTC. Respect Humanity. 30 Years of the Fan in me died today Mr. #ARRAHMAN. #MarakkumaNenjam Marakkavey Mudiyathu. (Can't forget).A performer in the stage can't never see what's happening at other areas just watch it," a social media post from a user "@NavzTweet" on X said.

People complained of "overcrowding," and the event being "shabbily organised." "It is a waste of money," a disappointed woman said.

An angry music lover complained she had paid Rs 30,000 to enjoy the concert with her family and alleged that children were badly manhandled.

Many said it took hours for them to reach the spot but still could not get access due to overcrowding and mismanagement of the entire event.

"Pretty horrible-- not safe for children, could hear them crying and not safe for women at all," another fan was heard saying on a video. An angry man was seen tearing the tickets.

Another video showed children crying while people were jostling with each other to enter the venue.

The event organisers took to X, to respond on the issue.

"Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, the overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. Those who couldn't attend on overcrowding, Our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility and accountable. We are with you. #MarakkumaNenjam," ACTC events said in the post, which was reposted by Rahman.

Meanwhile, Rahman in a post on X said, "Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren't able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to [email protected] along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap."

The issue was among the top trending subjects on X. 

