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Home / Entertainment / Row over Dia Mirza’s Diwali appeal: Deeply pained, says Bombay HC; asks BMC to re-upload her video

Row over Dia Mirza’s Diwali appeal: Deeply pained, says Bombay HC; asks BMC to re-upload her video

Bench directs civic body to re-upload the clip of Mirza deleted on Monday pursuant to the objections raised by some BJP leaders and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:49 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Actress Dia Mirza. File Photo
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The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed its “deep pain and displeasure” with the controversy over actress Dia Mirza’s video for the BMC’s eco-friendly and firecracker-free Diwali campaign and asked the civic body to re-upload her clip.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale said it was anguished by the “petty mindset” of certain persons, especially those who are representatives of the common man. It was “most unfortunate” that such a colour was given to a video made to spread awareness about the environment and air and noise pollution, the HC said.

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The court further said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) commissioner was absolutely correct in the selection of celebrities to spread awareness and it was unfortunate that other unnecessary issues were taken up.

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The bench directed the civic body to re-upload the clip of Mirza deleted on Monday pursuant to the objections raised by some BJP leaders and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.

It sounded a note of caution to those who raised the objections and said there has to be respect for every person in the community irrespective of their religion, caste and creed.

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“There has to be a secular spirit, and the Constitution expects citizens to foster the same. If the clip was taken off, then it would be ideal that the same should be re-uploaded,” the court said.

A city like Mumbai survives on togetherness and a strong feeling of belonging to society, and this ought not be disturbed by any “loose comments”, it said.

“We have not seen any politician or any person who made remarks yesterday put up videos spreading awareness. We are a secular country. We are really hurt by this. The issue pertains to the environment and every person, irrespective of their religion and caste, is breathing the same air,” the HC said.

This is not expected from people holding public posts, the court said, adding that the BMC too ought not to have deleted the clip of Mirza after the controversy and asked the civic body to re-upload the actor’s video.

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