Royal tale, told royally

Nonika Singh

Spectacular; the word has often been used to describe many a movie...But in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, harking back to Chola period, 10th century, you can use all possible synonyms to describe cinematic quality of the multilingual film. As we watch the Hindi dub of Ratnam’s directorial signature based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic historical-fiction novel, at the very onset we witness a high-octane battle scene.

In fact, action has never been more authentic as mounted here. Be it the war scenes or one to one combat, it is of superlative quality that seems as real as stupendous. So is the cinematography (Ravi Varman) that captures the grandeur of the period, both at the macro and micro level. From the magnificence of ships lined up on the sea coast to grand palaces and forts or the beauty of its bejewelled heroines or the warrior skills of its heroes...Every single scene is created with love, craft and precision.

In reimagining the golden period in which arts flourished and Chola might spread right up to Sinhala, Ratnam successfully transports us to another era, another world and refrains from making it a history lesson. As his imagination acquires wings, little is left to our imagination.

But can we say the same about the screenplay which Mani Ratnam has co-written with Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan? To be honest, if you have not read the novel and not fully clued into this important chapter of history, it takes quite a while to get full grasp of the hydra-headed complexity and the family web of its principal characters. As expected of a historical drama, the characters here are far too many. There is Vikram as Aditha Karikalan, the crown prince and the commander of Northern troops, his younger brother Arulmozhi Varman aka Ponniyin Selvan (Jayam Ravi) and then ailing emperor Sundara Chola, played by Prakash Raj. If men war on battleground, women, including lovely Trisha as Kundavais Ilaiya Piratti, the Chola princess, play mind games.

Interestingly, most part of the story remains with Karthi, who as Vallavaraiyan, the warrior prince of Vaana clan doubling up as a spy, hogs the limelight for major part of the screen time. He delights with his wisecracks, easy flirting with lovely heroines and warring dexterity. As Ratnam lays down the pieces of the chess game, we meet the beauteous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini, who dazzles as much with her beauty as her talent. Though, of course, while her aged husband tells her ‘stunned by your beauty I often forget your skill’, there is no danger of her resplendence getting in the way of her acting prowess. Can the same be said of the film whose visual language is so enriched that you can’t find a single folly? Well, Ratnam keeps us absorbed in the royal tale of connivance and collusion, of loyalties and treachery.

As the three-hour film climaxes, no, not towards finale, but its second part, there is a tantalising teaser. Post a tumultuous battle scene in the high seas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan swimming under the sea leaves you agape with wonder. Clearly there is more to come, including her double role. But the first outing of the visual extravaganza is more like a sumptuous build up than a fully satisfying stand-alone feast. Just as in the titular part of Ponniyin Selvan, Jayam Ravi looks robustly handsome and every inch royalty personified, yet his character arc is only a warm up, of course, with a bright promise of what to expect.

Overall, there is no reason to miss the cinematic tryst with Chola Dynasty, one of the longest-ruling dynasties in world history. For apart from fine acting, fantastic musical score by AR Rahman, the stupendous scale, with attention paid to minute details, keep you awestruck.