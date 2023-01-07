RRR in BAFTA 2023 longlist

PTI

Making for an exciting awards season for India, S S Rajamouli's period action blockbuster RRR and Shaunak Sen's celebrated documentary All That Breathes have made it to the BAFTA Film Awards longlist, the organisers said on Friday.

This is the initial long-listing round and the films will advance to the nominating stage of voting, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts said in a press release shared on the official website. RRR, India's biggest global hit of 2022, has already made it to the best music (original song) Oscars shortlist and is also nominated for two Golden Globes — best picture, non-English language and the best original song for the Telugu track Naatu Naatu. Besides, it has four Critics Choice Award nominations — best picture, best foreign language film, best song and best visual effects. RRR finds mention in the BAFTA longlist for a ‘film not in English language’ category. Ten films will compete for the final five for the BAFTA Award. Forty-nine films were submitted for consideration in the category.

Sen's All That Breathes, an internationally co-produced Hindi title, is also vying for a spot in the top five of the documentary category.