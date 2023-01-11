RRR's hit track 'Naatu Naatu' wins Golden Globe award for best original song

PTI

Los Angeles, January 11

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR's hit track ‘Naatu Naatu’ has won the award for the best original song–motion picture.

The film's Telugu track ‘Naatu Naatu’, composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, won the award for best original song.

Keeravani accepted the trophy and thanked Rajamouli for his "vision".

The veteran music composer also thanked the team behind the track -- choreographer Prem Rakshith, lyricist Chandrabose and singers Sipligunj and Bhairava.

The movie though lost out for the ‘best picture-non English’ to 'Argentina, 1985'.

‘Argentina, 1985’, directed by Santiago Mitre, is based on real events and follows the events surrounding the 1985 Trial of the Juntas, which prosecuted the ringleaders of Argentina's last civil-military dictatorship.

The other nominees in 'best picture-non English' category were Korean romantic mystery film ‘Decision to Leave’, German anti-war drama ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama ‘Close’.

‘RRR’ follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Released theatrically last March, ‘RRR’ reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.