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Home / Entertainment / Rubina Dilaik’s The Ward crosses 2 million views

Rubina Dilaik’s The Ward crosses 2 million views

The reality show is winning hearts with its honest conversations on pregnancy, motherhood and emotional well-being

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:07 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Rubina Dilaik's own perspective as a new mother has led to a connect with the participants not just as a host but as someone who understands the journey firsthand in The Ward
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In a digital landscape dominated by high-octane reality shows, Rubina Dilaik’s The Ward has struck a chord with viewers through its honest and heartfelt conversations around pregnancy, motherhood and emotional well-being.

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Streaming on The Little Adda Company’s YouTube channel, the show has now crossed 2.09 million cumulative views across 19 episodes, averaging over 1.1 lakh views per episode. More than the numbers, it is the audience response that has become the show’s biggest highlight.

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Viewers have flooded the comment section with praise, calling The Ward “one of the most beautiful reality shows ever made” and urging that it should be aired on television.

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Produced by Moving Image Studios, The Ward follows the journeys of 10 pregnant women as they navigate motherhood through candid conversations, shared experiences and expert guidance. The show explores themes such as mental health, relationships, family dynamics and the realities of pregnancy.

Reflecting on the milestone, Rubina Dilaik, shared, “When we started The Ward, our intention was never just to create another reality show. We wanted to create a safe and honest space where motherhood could be seen in all its beauty, vulnerability and strength. The love that we have received from the audiences saying that this show deserves to be on television is incredibly humbling because it tells us that these conversations really matter. The response has reaffirmed that audiences are looking for content that is emotionally honest and socially meaningful. Every message, every comment and every shared experience reminds us why The Ward was made in the first place.”

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"When we started The Ward, our intention was never just to create another reality show. We wanted to create a space where motherhood could be seen in all its beauty, vulnerability and strength. The love we've received from audiences has been incredibly humbling and reaffirms that people are looking for emotionally honest and socially meaningful content," she said.

With more than 2 million views and a growing community of engaged viewers, The Ward continues to prove that meaningful storytelling can resonate just as strongly as conventional reality entertainment.

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