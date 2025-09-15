Rubio’s stunning canine couture at NYFW

Anthony Rubio took centre stage at Sony Hall in New York City, showcasing his stunning canine couture collection for Spring/Summer 2026. Hosted by the Runway 7 collective, the event featured Anthony’s “family” of dog models strutting alongside human models dressed in matching or complementary outfits. Among the styles stealing attendees’ hearts were glittery floral-inspired designs on the models, paired perfectly with poodles wearing similarly charming floral patterns in shades of green, yellow, and purple. Rubio first put dogs as runway models at New York Fashion Week in 2012, and has been a regular since. He is as passionate about fashion as animal welfare!

