Ruchikaa Kapoor pens a sweet birthday wish for hubby Shaheer Sheikh

Television’s heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh turned a year older on Saturday (March 26). The actor celebrated his birthday as wishes poured in from all corners. Among the many stars who wished Shaheer on his birthday, he received a special wish from none other than his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. The producer took to her Instagram account and dropped a beautiful picture of Shaheer with their daughter Anaya.

In the birthday post shared by Ruchikaa, she thanks her husband. Her note read, “Another trip around the sun and each year the journey gets even more exciting… Thanks for letting me stick around #Happiness.”

She also shared an adorable selfie with Shaheer while writing, “Happy Birthday to my Dream Come True #Forever #AnayaKeMummyPapa #Mr&MrsSheikh.”

Meanwhile, Shaheer and Ruchikaa got married in November 2020. They became parents to a baby girl on September 9, 2021.