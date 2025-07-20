DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Entertainment / Rukhsar Rehman on hosting The Vedas Speak chat show

Rukhsar Rehman on hosting The Vedas Speak chat show

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:02 AM Jul 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
RUKHSAR REHMAN
Advertisement

Rukhsar Rehman, who will soon be seen in Raj Kumar Santoshi’s Lahore and Uttar Da Puttar alongside Anu Kapoor, is stepping into a new role as the host of the upcoming spiritual podcast, The Vedas Speak, which is being produced by Paparazzi Entertainment.

Advertisement

On why she came on board, she says, “I’ve always been deeply intrigued by galaxies, astrology, spiritualism, mythology and the many wonders of nature. There’s something incredibly captivating about the mysteries woven into the universe, which directly influence our lives.”

Her involvement with The Vedas Speak is more like a natural extension of her beliefs. She says, “The countless marvels of nature never fail to fascinate me—each one a doorway into the unknown, whispering secrets of the cosmos. Hence I was more than happy to be a part of it.”

Advertisement

She is confident that this chat show is not like another spiritual chat show, stressing that it is a deeper, more meaningful journey that aims to connect listeners with their inner selves. “It’s totally different from what other chat shows we have these days.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts