Rukhsar Rehman on hosting The Vedas Speak chat show

Rukhsar Rehman, who will soon be seen in Raj Kumar Santoshi’s Lahore and Uttar Da Puttar alongside Anu Kapoor, is stepping into a new role as the host of the upcoming spiritual podcast, The Vedas Speak, which is being produced by Paparazzi Entertainment.

On why she came on board, she says, “I’ve always been deeply intrigued by galaxies, astrology, spiritualism, mythology and the many wonders of nature. There’s something incredibly captivating about the mysteries woven into the universe, which directly influence our lives.”

Her involvement with The Vedas Speak is more like a natural extension of her beliefs. She says, “The countless marvels of nature never fail to fascinate me—each one a doorway into the unknown, whispering secrets of the cosmos. Hence I was more than happy to be a part of it.”

She is confident that this chat show is not like another spiritual chat show, stressing that it is a deeper, more meaningful journey that aims to connect listeners with their inner selves. “It’s totally different from what other chat shows we have these days.”