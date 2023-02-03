Rupert Grint says filming ‘Harry Potter’ was ‘suffocating’

Actor Rupert Grint gained the spotlight after starring in the film adaptations of the Harry Potter book series. He was only 11 years old when he was cast and was 22 years old by the time the film series ended. In a recent interview, Grint said taking on the role of Ron Weasley was not easy and that he found filming ‘suffocating’. “For Potter it was filming all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating,” he said.

Grint said by the end of the Harry Potter saga, “I wanted a break, to reflect on everything...I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could’ve gone downhill.”

The actor reflected on the similarities his fictional character had with him personally. At the time of his casting, Grint said: “I was feeling the difficulty of being seen, being overshadowed. In the movies, we merged into one. By the end of it, I was playing myself. The lines were blurred.” However, Grint is grateful for the opportunities Harry Potter brought his way. — IANS