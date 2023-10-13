Rushal Parakh joins the cast of 'Parineetii'

Amid this turmoil, an unexpected twist unfolds as Daljeet makes a surprising return from London to the Bajwa house in the show Parineetii. On his arrival, he expresses his wish to reconnect with his family, especially his mother, Parminder Bajwa (Vaishnavi Macdonald), and plan her special birthday.

Talking about his entry in the show, Rushal Parakh says, “The prospect of sharing the screen with esteemed actors such as Vaishnavi ma’am (playing the role of Parminder Bajwa) is very exciting. I will be essaying the role of Daljeet, who is a devoted son. I am looking forward to the viewers watching me on the show.”

