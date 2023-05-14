Rushand Rana was last seen in Anupama and is currently seen in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang on Sony TV. Here’s a chit-chat with the actor

What do you think of the title, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang ?

I love the title. I feel it’s an inspirational title.

What is your character all about?

I play Rajesh Naik, who’s the CEO of ACS-360. Rajesh is a classy guy, well educated but with a slightly caustic sense of humour. He is also a tough taskmaster.

How much do you relate to your character?

I am not that highly educated.

How did you prepare for the character?

I had no time to do any prep work. I was cast pretty late. Luckily, I was given the script a day in advance, so I could read it. I was given a clear brief as to what the character was all about and how I was expected to play it. I think that made things easy for me.

The show highlights the aspiration of a girl from a small town. What about your aspiration?

Well, though I’m not from a small town, my aspiration, right from the beginning, has been to reach for the stars. And, I think that has left an impact on me. I have this drive to work hard every single day.

How do you keep yourself motivated?

I think the biggest motivation is the love that I get from my friends and fans. When I do not work, I do not interact with my friends or fans. So, I think I’m one of those actors who constantly need to keep working to stay motivated.

Who is your mentor?

My biggest mentors are my parents. And now, of course, my wife Ketki. They play a very important part in my life. In fact, my life revolves around them. My father, I think, is my greatest critic. And now even Ketki is, since she is from the same field. I listen to whatever she says.