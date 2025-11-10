DT
Ryan Reynolds to feature in 1974's 'Thunderbolt & Lightfoot' remake

The 49-year-old actor will also produce the film under his production banner Maximum Effort banner

PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 11:11 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Ryan Reynolds. File photo
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is in negotiations to feature in the upcoming remake of 1974's film "Thunderbolt & Lightfoot".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the 49-year-old actor will also produce the film under his production banner Maximum Effort banner.

Shane Reid is directing the film, which marks his feature directorial debut. Reynolds is working on the script with writers Enzo Mileti and Scott Wilson.

Directed by Michael Cimino, the original film featured Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges in the lead roles. It revolved around a bank robber (Eastwood) and his irreverent sidekick (Bridges) who reassemble their old posse for a daring new heist.

The film emerged as a major commercial and critical success after its release.

Besides "Thunderbolt & Lightfoot", Reynolds is also set to feature in the live-action adaptation of "Eloise" alongside debutante Mae Schenk.

The film, which has been in development since 2020, is based on the beloved children's book about a mischievous young girl who lives on the "tippy-top floor" of the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Amy Sherman-Palladino of "Gilmore Girls" and "The Marvellous Mrs Maisel" fame is directing and writing, with Hannah Marks and Linda Woolverton co-writing the screenplay for the film.

