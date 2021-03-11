Saanand Verma’s enviable movie line-up

Actor Saanand Verma has his plate full at the moment and he is loving it. The versatile actor has multiple projects lined up and says that this is how he loves his work schedule to look like.

To start with, there is one film called Acting Ka Bhoot directed by Shashank Kumar. The shoot is complete and it will be released in the next couple of months. The other film is Chaar Lugai, directed by Prakash Saini. In this film, Verma plays the role of a police inspector. Following this, the actor has two more special films - India Lockdown, where he features alongside Shweta Basu Prasad, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

With the same director, he has another film called Bubbly Bouncer . He also has fa ilm, titled Daran Choo. Besides this, he is doing a film with Tigmanshu Dhulia called Superwoman. And, now there is one more interesting film which Saanand has got - Akshay Kumar-starrer Capsule Gill which is a story based on a mining engineer who saved 65 lives.