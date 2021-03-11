Saanand Verma’s enviable movie line-up

Actor Saanand Verma has his plate full at the moment and he is loving it. The versatile actor has multiple projects lined up and says that this is how he loves his work schedule to look like.
To start with, there is one film called Acting Ka Bhoot directed by Shashank Kumar. The shoot is complete and it will be released in the next couple of months. The other film is Chaar Lugai, directed by Prakash Saini. In this film, Verma plays the role of a police inspector. Following this, the actor has two more special films - India Lockdown, where he features alongside Shweta Basu Prasad, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.
With the same director, he has another film called Bubbly Bouncer . He also has fa ilm, titled Daran Choo. Besides this, he is doing a film with Tigmanshu Dhulia called Superwoman. And, now there is one more interesting film which Saanand has got - Akshay Kumar-starrer Capsule Gill which is a story based on a mining engineer who saved 65 lives.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...