Home / Entertainment / Saaraa Khan marries Krish Pathak: 'Our love wrote its own script'

Saaraa Khan marries Krish Pathak: 'Our love wrote its own script'

The couple had a Hindu ceremony and a nikah

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:50 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Saaraa Khan and Krish Pathak. Photo: Instagram/ssarakhan
Actress Saaraa Khan, known for her roles in television series such as "Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai" and "Sasural Simar Ka", has tied the knot with actor-producer Krish Pathak.

Khan shared a series of pictures from her big day on her Instagram handle on Saturday, which featured the duo.

"QUBOOL HAI se SAAT PHERE tak… Our love wrote its own script, and both our worlds said yes. #KriSa," she wrote in the caption.

The couple had a Hindu ceremony and a nikah. In one of the pictures, both Khan and Pathak wore ivory outfits.

In the following series, Khan opted for a magenta and red embroidered lehenga with Pathak wearing a kurta of a similar colour palette and golden pants with it.

Khan and Pathak dated for a year before getting married on December 5. The couple had a court marriage in October.

She was previously married to actor Ali Merchant. They tied the knot in 2010 but announced a divorce in 2011.

