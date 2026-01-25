DT
Home / Entertainment / ‘Saare dost superstars ban chuke the’: Ravi Kishan opens up about ‘facing endless rejections’ in his early days

‘Saare dost superstars ban chuke the’: Ravi Kishan opens up about ‘facing endless rejections’ in his early days

From walking the streets of Mumbai to waiting endlessly for work, Kishan says his journey was never easy

ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:22 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Ravi Kishan (File Photo/ANI)
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has opened up about the hard days of his life, sharing how years of struggle, rejection, and financial hardship shaped him before stardom finally came his way.

From walking the streets of Mumbai to waiting endlessly for work, Kishan said his journey was never easy. He spoke about how he faced many “rejections” and had times when he had “no money” and no work but still chose to move forward with hope.

While talking to ANI, the actor first spoke about how even small things once felt special to him. Remembering his early days, he said, “But that’s the beauty of life. Agar struggle ke bina kuch mil jaye toh kya baat hai. Vada pav bhi khata tha toh aisa lagta tha ki koi 5-star hotel Taj mein khaana kha raha hoon.” (If you get something without struggle, what’s the point? Even when I used to eat vada pav, it felt like I was dining at a 5-star hotel like the Taj.)

The “Laapataa Ladies” actor shared how he had walked through Mumbai and seen struggle. Speaking about his mindset during those years, the actor said he always kept a “positive attitude”. Recalling how, by then, many of his friends had already become superstars while he was still struggling to find work and facing rejections, he emphasized how he chose to see “positivity” in everything.

“Maine Bombay ko paidal naapa hai. Struggle toh ghangor wala dekha hai, par hamesha muskurate hue, smile karte hue struggle karta tha, kyunki mujhe pata tha ek din mera hoga. That positive attitude that one day it will be mine. Mere saare dost superstars ban chuke the. 90s ke lot ke saare mere mitra aage badh gaye the.” (I have walked through Bombay on foot. The struggle I faced was intense, but I always struggled with a smile, because I knew that one day it would be mine. That positive attitude, that one day it will be mine. All my friends had already become superstars. All my friends from the 90s had moved ahead.)

“Every day I had a smile on my face while struggling with rejection of films, not getting work, waiting, and not having money. Toh, I think mere jaise sabhi log hote hain. I have no sobbing story,” he added.

On the work front, Ravi Kishan will next be seen in “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run”, which is set to release in theatres on February 6.

Actors Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, and Shubhangi Atre will return in their popular roles. They will be joined by Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Nirahua in the film.

