Saba attends world premiere of Bandar at TIFF

Saba attends world premiere of Bandar at TIFF

TNS
Updated At : 05:55 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
Saba Azad
Saba Azad attended the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the world premiere of her film, Bandar (titled Monkey in a Cage internationally). The premiere took place recently.

Known for choosing unconventional and meaningful projects, Saba has carved her own space with projects like Rocket Boys and Songs of Paradise. Reflecting on the moment, Saba says, “Being at TIFF with Bandar feels incredibly special. As an actor, you always hope to be part of stories that resonate beyond borders, and this film is exactly that. It’s a deeply layered story about people, choices, and the cages we often build for ourselves. For me, it’s not just about walking a red carpet but about sharing a piece of work that has been created with honesty and conviction. To see it find space on such a global platform is both humbling and inspiring.”

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar is a film with a strong vision. Along with Saba, the movie also stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Sapna Pabbi in pivotal roles.

