Sabyasachi returns to NYFW with Bengal Byzantine Broadway

Sabyasachi’s return to New York Fashion Week after almost two decades was starkly different to his conventional Indian repertoire; it was more about creating a conversation between New York’s modern wardrobe, Indian craftsmanship and the grandeur of the past.

Called Bengal Byzantine Broadway, the 72-look Spring/Summer 2027 collection brought together denim, tailoring, western workwear and extravagant jewellery in a way that felt distinctly metropolitan.

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The show opened with Christy Turlington, whose look immediately established the collection’s central tension between everyday dressing and extraordinary ornamentation. She wore denim-on-denim — a shirt, trousers and trench — but the simplicity of the clothes was transformed by layers of Sabyasachi high jewellery. A multicoloured stone necklace, a bold pendant, cuffs and dramatic earrings turned an unmistakably New York wardrobe into something far more opulent. It was an effective statement of the designer’s idea of mixing the ‘high with the low’ — familiar American clothing elevated through Indian craftsmanship and jewels.

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The show also saw the eagerly-awaited launch of Sabyasachi’s fine jewellery partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art, showcasing solid-gold and gemstone-studded Byzantine revival cuffs, Etruscan-inspired pendants and intricate rings. Taking inspiration from the timeless treasure of the Met, Sabyasachi’s collection and jewels were handcrafted in India.

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Denim became one of the strongest recurring elements throughout the collection. Japanese denim was paired with ornate Byzantine-inspired jewellery, embroidered jackets and richly embellished pieces. Cowboy hats brought an unmistakably American attitude, while rhinestone versions added glamour. Stone and ornate jewellery, paired with denim, created a deliberate contrast between rugged utility and precious craftsmanship. The effect was contemporary — a wardrobe designed for a modern New York woman who might move effortlessly between workwear, evening dressing and statement accessories.

Accessories lifted the show artistically. Sculptural handbags were designed with functional hardware, incorporating stones such as jade, tiger jasper and lapis lazuli. Oversized custom acetate (bioplastics — made with bio fibre and wood pulp) sunglasses added a distinctly New York polish, while heels featured sculptural metal snouts studded with lapis lazuli. Rhinestone cowboy hats, silk scarves and bold jewellery further pushed the collection towards a glamorous, nomadic aesthetic.

The clothes themselves moved through plaid shirts, tailored jackets, fluid trousers, draped skirts, velvet, cashmere and embellished knitwear. Bejewelled tiger motifs appeared across jumpers and jackets, while western silhouettes were given Sabyasachi’s signature handwork. The collection was at its most interesting when these seemingly opposing worlds collided: cowboy dressing with Byzantine jewels, Japanese denim with jewel encrusted heels, and New York ease with Calcutta craftsmanship.

The show closed with Avanti Nagrath in a simple black saree, accompanied by oversized Byzantine-inspired gold jewellery and dark shades. After the abundance of denim, tailoring and western references, the saree brought the collection back to its Indian identity without a jarring note. Its simplicity made the jewellery and silhouette feel even more powerful. And, honestly, the entire look blended well with the everyday workwear aesthetic.

Ultimately, Bengal Byzantine Broadway presented Sabyasachi’s vision of modern New York fashion through accessories, craftsmanship and cultural contrast — where a cowboy hat, a pair of jeans, a sculptural handbag or a black saree could all become part of the same contemporary wardrobe.