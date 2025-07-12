Sachin Sharma talks about his journey!

Actor Sachin Sharma, known for his performances in Suman Indori and Rabb Se Hai Dua, continues to impress audiences with his grounded personality and passion for the craft. In a candid conversation, the actor opened up about striking a balance between his personal and professional life, dealing with fame, and his evolving aspirations in the entertainment industry. “Honestly, I just love my work. When we’re working, we hardly get any personal time,” Sachin shares. “But I feel getting to work in this industry is a blessing. The fact that people recognise and appreciate our work—that’s the best feeling. The love and respect you receive is beyond words.” For Sachin, fame hasn’t been something to chase, but something to respect. “People giving you so much love and respect—it truly feels like a blessing,” he says with humility.

Advertisement

Sachin’s process for picking roles is simple “For me, the only criteria is whether I’ll get to explore something new as an actor. Growth is key.”