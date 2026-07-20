DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Sahiba Bali breaks her silence on dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor

Sahiba Bali breaks her silence on dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 03:21 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Arjun Kapoor
Advertisement

Actor and content creator Sahiba Bali has addressed the dating chatter surrounding her and Arjun Kapoor, days after the pair were photographed together at Lord's Cricket Ground during the India-England third ODI on Sunday.

Advertisement

The two sat together in the stands, both dressed in blue, as visuals from the match spread quickly online and set off a fresh round of speculation about their relationship. Bali responded to the buzz through her Instagram stories rather than a direct statement. She first posted a screenshot of a social media user who had mistakenly labelled her as actor Anushka Sharma, captioning it "don't believe everything pt 1." She followed it with a photo of herself alongside Kapoor from Lord's, writing "don't believe everything pt 2."

Advertisement

Kapoor has not commented on the renewed speculation. Bali has maintained in the past that she is single and has separately described her much-discussed rapport with content creator Kullu as strictly professional.

Advertisement

The Lord's stands drew a wider Bollywood crowd for the series finale, with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, accompanied by son Taimur, also present. Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni attended with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni.

Kapoor was earlier in a long-term relationship with Malaika Arora, whom he began dating in 2018. The two parted ways in 2024, a split Kapoor confirmed at a promotional event for Singham Again after the crowd asked about Arora during a Marathi exchange. He was last seen on screen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, and more recently appeared on Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Yaa Sazaa.

Advertisement

Bali worked in marketing roles at Zomato and Unacademy before building her acting and content creation career, with credits including Laila Majnu, Amar Singh Chamkila, Bard of Blood, and Tanaav.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts