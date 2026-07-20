Sahiba Bali breaks her silence on dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor

Actor and content creator Sahiba Bali has addressed the dating chatter surrounding her and Arjun Kapoor, days after the pair were photographed together at Lord's Cricket Ground during the India-England third ODI on Sunday.

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The two sat together in the stands, both dressed in blue, as visuals from the match spread quickly online and set off a fresh round of speculation about their relationship. Bali responded to the buzz through her Instagram stories rather than a direct statement. She first posted a screenshot of a social media user who had mistakenly labelled her as actor Anushka Sharma, captioning it "don't believe everything pt 1." She followed it with a photo of herself alongside Kapoor from Lord's, writing "don't believe everything pt 2."

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Kapoor has not commented on the renewed speculation. Bali has maintained in the past that she is single and has separately described her much-discussed rapport with content creator Kullu as strictly professional.

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The Lord's stands drew a wider Bollywood crowd for the series finale, with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, accompanied by son Taimur, also present. Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni attended with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni.

Kapoor was earlier in a long-term relationship with Malaika Arora, whom he began dating in 2018. The two parted ways in 2024, a split Kapoor confirmed at a promotional event for Singham Again after the crowd asked about Arora during a Marathi exchange. He was last seen on screen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, and more recently appeared on Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Yaa Sazaa.

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Bali worked in marketing roles at Zomato and Unacademy before building her acting and content creation career, with credits including Laila Majnu, Amar Singh Chamkila, Bard of Blood, and Tanaav.