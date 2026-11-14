Sai Prithviraj to Ashwanth Ashokkumar: 7 child actors who stole the show in South Indian films

Vijay Sethupathi nailing the lead role isn’t unusual. But in Balaji Tharaneetharan’s newly released Tamil comedy-drama Baththa, the real surprise is child artist Sai Prithviraj, who played Sabari.

While audiences expected a top-tier performance from Vijay Sethupathi, who plays a feared 1980s Madras don, the core of the film hinges entirely on Sai Prithviraj's character accidentally locking the gangster inside a school restroom. Critics and viewers are praising Sai for matching Sethupathi’s trademark naturalism with an authentic, wide-eyed innocence that never feels overly engineered or "too cute".

His grounded performance has sparked major industry buzz, even leading acclaimed director Shankar Shanmugham to publicly state that Sai Prithviraj thoroughly deserves a National Award. Despite it being his debut film, Sai revealed that he spent 60 days on set and actually wept during the highly emotional climax scene alongside Sethupathi.

It is incredibly rare for a child actor to command a film opposite one of Indian cinema's finest, but Sai's nuanced expressions and silence have made Sabari the true beating heart of the movie.

Advertisement

There are other child actors in the South who have recently stolen the show. Ashwanth Ashokkumar delivered one of the most unforgettable performances in recent Indian cinema in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's anthology Super Deluxe. Playing the son of Shilpa (a transwoman played by Vijay Sethupathi), his innocent acceptance of his father's reality and his impeccable comic timing earned him unanimous praise. He has since become a regular scene-stealer across major Tamil projects.

As Mahi, a six-year-old girl battling cystic fibrosis, Baby Kiara was the absolute beating heart of the poignant romantic drama Hi Nanna. Her natural charm, emotional maturity, and seamless chemistry with Nani and Mrunal Thakur received universal critical acclaim, making her one of the most beloved young faces in recent South Indian cinema.

Advertisement

In Chinna Katha Kaadu (2024) in Telugu Arundev delivered a spectacular performance as a young school child struggling with the fundamentals of mathematics. His authentic portrayal of academic anxiety, childhood innocence, and the bonding with his mother earned him the prestigious Best Child Artist award at the 72nd National Film Awards.

Advertisement

In the gritty, high-stakes thriller Tamil Maharaja, Sachana Namidass played the pivotal role of Vijay Sethupathi's daughter. Her intense, gripping, and deeply mature performance in a highly sensitive role anchored the entire emotional core of the film. Her outstanding contribution was recognized with a Best Supporting Actress honor at the National Film Awards.

Ronit Kamra in Jersey (2019) in Telugu played Nani's son, Nani (Kittu), Ronit’s relationship with his father is what drove the entire plot of this classic sports drama. His innocent demand for a team jersey and his heartfelt performance during the film’s emotional peaks left audiences in tears, making his character unforgettable.

Playing Trinath’s (Ravi Teja) daughter, Baby Nakshatra is the absolute breakout star of the movie Irumudi. Discovered by the director through her viral Instagram Reels, the 12-year-old actor from Kannur delivered a performance that critics compared to the classic father-daughter chemistry seen in Vikramarkudu. Despite not knowing Telugu initially, she won over audiences by dubbing her own lines and providing the central emotional anchor for the entire rural crime thriller.

The child actor who leaves a lasting impact in the film Don't Trouble The Trouble is Ssara Palekar. Playing the character of Divya, a young girl looking for her lost parents who turns out to have magical, genie-like abilities, she has been widely praised by both critics and major celebrities. Critics have lauded her performance for bringing a natural innocence, spontaneity, and sudden depth to the fantasy- drama. Furthermore, her lead co-star Fahadh Faasil named her his "favourite co-star", praising her intense preparation and patience on set. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also gave her a special shoutout, noting that her on-screen chemistry with Fahadh makes the characters feel like they are truly "living, breathing, and feeling every moment".