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Home / Entertainment / Saif Ali Khan jokes on The Great Indian Kapil Show that his KBC ghee and cheque are yet to arrive

Saif Ali Khan jokes on The Great Indian Kapil Show that his KBC ghee and cheque are yet to arrive

'Our bedroom smells like dhaba every night' — and even that supply is not the one he won

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:07 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan attends a Netflix promotional event for '#NextOnNetflix', in Mumbai, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_03_2026_000291A)
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Saif Ali Khan has a complaint, and he would like it on record. The ghee he won on Kaun Banega Crorepati has not arrived. Neither has the cheque.

The actor raised the matter on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he appeared alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. When host Kapil Sharma read out a fan comment claiming Saif joined Instagram because he was so thrilled about winning two years of ghee, Kareena clapped and pulled his leg. Saif waited for the laughter to die down before making his position clear. "I just want to clear one thing. I haven't even received the ghee yet. Even my cheque's not come," he said, leaving Kareena and Archana Puran Singh in fits.

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The ghee moment traces back to late September, when Saif and Akshay Kumar appeared on KBC to promote their film Haiwaan. When Amitabh Bachchan announced that answering the tenth question correctly would win them a two-year supply of Gowardhan ghee, Saif's reaction was immediate. "This is it. This is why I came," he said. Akshay could not stop laughing. The clip went viral and fans promptly declared him "Gen Z born in the wrong era."

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On Kapil's show, the ghee thread continued. When asked about the secret behind the couple's refreshed appearance, Saif played along. "Nowadays, we get a lot of ghee's supply," he said. Kareena added that the household consumed ghee generously, prompting Saif to volunteer that she also rubs it on her feet every night. "Imagine, this is such a romantic thing that our bedroom smells like dhaba every night," he said.

Fans online had thoughts. "Somebody get him his ghee," wrote one. "He's so unintentionally funny," said another. "Saif needs to have his own show," suggested a third.

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The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 streams on Netflix every Saturday at 8 pm.

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