Home / Entertainment / Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan ‘officially’ begin Christmas festivities

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan ‘officially’ begin Christmas festivities

Soha takes to her Instagram handle to share pictures reflecting a cosy, homely setting adorned with Christmas decorations

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:20 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
Photo/Instagram@sakpataudi
Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan, have ushered in the Christmas festivities with an intimate family celebration.

Soha took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures reflecting a cosy, homely setting adorned with Christmas decorations, twinkling lights and a decorated Christmas tree.

Soha’s first picture shows the actor at Saif and Kareena’s residence, which was also decked up for Christmas. Joining the frame were little Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, popularly known as Jeh.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soha followed up with more family moments with her mother, Sharmila Tagore, and her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She captured the festive fervour, with bright lights, decorated Christmas trees, gifts, and of course, a Santa Claus taking centre stage.

In several pictures, Soha was also seen decorating the Christmas tree along with her daughter.

Soha wrote in the caption, “And Christmas week has officially begun! #christmas #decor #christmasdecoration #christmastree.”

Meanwhile, the festive season has also been embraced by other members of the film industry. Actor Alia Bhatt recently hosted a Christmas gathering for friends and family.

The actor’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, shared pictures from the family’s annual Christmas gathering, capturing cute decorations, bright lights, a furry friend, and, of course, a Christmas tree decked up for the occasion.

Shaheen also shared pictures from the celebrations, showing her posing with Alia and their mother Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatt and her mother-in-law, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, hosted the Christmas bash for the family, which was attended by many others, including Rima Jain and Alekha Advani Jain.

Regulars at family gatherings, including Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor, were absent from the photos.

