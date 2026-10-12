Saif Ali Khan makes official Instagram debut

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has finally gone public on Instagram, joining as saifalikhanspataudi. His first post is a carousel from the Pataudi Library — a picture of himself reading, captioned "Judging books by their cover."

The account currently follows one profile: wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's.

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The debut comes two years after Saif said that he did have Instagram on his phone and a secret account but rarely enjoyed the experience. "Every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it," he had said.

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He had also been candid about why he stayed away from a public presence. "I don't want to get stuck in a position where I have to post other people's things. I really enjoy the fact that nobody is really interested in asking me to promote something because they know that I'm not on social media." he said.

He had not entirely ruled out the possibility though. "Never say never. I might join social media. Who knows," he had said, adding that he enjoyed taking pictures and recording things.

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He has now answered his own question.