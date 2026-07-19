Actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, accompanied by his son Taimur Ali Khan, as they watched the third and final ODI between India and England.

Advertisement

The father-son duo was seen enjoying the high-stakes series decider from the stands. Saif shared a seating area with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. Actor Kriti Sanon was also present, joining the group to watch the action unfold.

Advertisement

Saif looked dapper in a well-tailored olive-green blazer paired with a light blue shirt and a striped tie. He completed his look with a yellow pocket square and a neatly trimmed beard. Taimur kept it casual in a light blue shirt as the two closely followed the action on the field.

Advertisement

Pictures and videos from the stadium soon surfaced on social media, with fans excited to see the celebs together at one of cricket's most famous venues.

Coming to the match, England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat first in the series-deciding ODI at Lord's. India faced an early setback ahead of the crucial contest, with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to a knee injury.

Advertisement

Playing XI India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue. (ANI)