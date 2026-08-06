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Home / Entertainment / Saif Ali Khan's wedding to Amrita Singh was a surprise even for sisters Soha and Saba

Saif Ali Khan's wedding to Amrita Singh was a surprise even for sisters Soha and Saba

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 01:45 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Neha and Angad's Double Date had sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan as guests
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Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan recently shared a candid memory from their childhood, recalling how they first learnt about their brother Saif Ali Khan's marriage to Amrita Singh not from family, but while they were at school.

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This week on Neha and Angad's Double Date, Soha Ali Khan is featuring along with her sister Saba Ali Khan. During a conversation, the sisters revealed that they were both in school when news of Saif's wedding broke, and because the wedding happened at the last minute, they were not a part of the celebrations.

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Recalling the incident, Saba Ali Khan said, "He was married when we were in school." Soha echoed the memory, adding, "Yes, I was in school when he got married."

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Saba went on to reveal how the school administration handled the unexpected media attention. "We got a call from the principal's office saying, 'Aap log kisi ko kuch nahi batayenge,' because we don't know how real the news is because woh news mein aa chuka tha. And we were told not to say this to anyone," she shared.

When Neha Dhupia asked whether they were not a part of Saif and Amrita's wedding, Soha explained that the marriage happened at very short notice. She said they were in school at the time and that it was "a very last-minute affair," which is why they weren't present at the wedding.

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The sisters' recollection offered a rare glimpse into a personal chapter of the Pataudi family's life, highlighting how one of Bollywood's most talked-about weddings became breaking news even for Saif's own younger sisters, who first heard about it within the walls of their school.

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