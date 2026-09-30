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Home / Entertainment / Saint Laurent goes for gold at Paris Fashion Week

Saint Laurent goes for gold at Paris Fashion Week

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Reuters
Updated At : 07:02 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2027 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
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Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello unveiled a head-to-toe gold collection of slinky dresses and textured tailoring at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The spring/summer 2027 show marked 10 years since Vaccarello's first show for the Parisian label owned by luxury group Kering, and came amid reports he was set to step down from the role.

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On a raised runway under a giant gold chandelier, models strode past wearing gold dresses with raised embroidery, gold brocade skirts and jackets with sharp collars, and gold trench coats.

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The Eiffel Tower also glittered gold in the background of the show staged outdoors at the Trocadero fountain, with front-row guests including Blackpink singer Rosé, model Rosie Huntington-Whitely, and Oscar-winning actors Eddie Redmayne and Rami Malek.

Black gowns with billowing sleeves and long trains were the final looks of the show, and Charlotte Gainsbourg performed a song in a classic Saint Laurent black suit before Vaccarello came out to applause from the crowd, smiling and waving.

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Vaccarello is credited with expanding Saint Laurent's reach.

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