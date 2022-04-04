Saisha Shinde re-enters Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp has become the epicentre of twists and turns. Saisha Shinde had received immense love from the audience for being vocal about her thoughts but she was eliminated after an argument with Kangana for her rude behaviour towards the guards.

After getting eliminated, Saisha wrote on social media, “Disrespectful attitude is just not acceptable and my being the way I was to Kangana was uncalled for. I truly hope she finds it in her heart to accept my apology and takes me back on the show that I hope to win.”