DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / ‘Saiyaara’ star Aneet Padda makes showstopper debut for Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week finale

‘Saiyaara’ star Aneet Padda makes showstopper debut for Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week finale

Padda walked the ramp in a gown which had the look of a draped saree

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:24 PM Oct 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Aneet Padda showcases the creation 'Bejeweled' by the designer Tarun Tahiliani during the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025 in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo
Advertisement

“Saiyaara” star Aneet Padda made her debut on the ramp as she turned showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week.

Advertisement

Held at The Grand, New Delhi, on Sunday the finale showcased Tahiliani’s ‘Bejewelled’ collection, a modern take on ornate dressing that celebrates India’s rich legacy of craftsmanship, draping, and jewellery.

Advertisement

With a heavy focus on maximalism and form-fitting bodice, the collection highlighted delicate jewels which were embedded into most of the pieces. The jewels were contrasted with flowy and soft chiffons and satins in shades like emerald, aubergine, amethyst, powder pink, ruby and black. Many models donned layered looks with patterned shawls, scarves and jackets.

Advertisement

Padda walked the ramp in a gown which had the look of a draped saree. The colour of her gown matched her skin tone with a stunning addition of sparkling silver jewels in the borders of the outfit.

Advertisement

Her look, while soft and pastel, also featured a heavily embellished silver corset. Her makeup complemented the soft look with pink blush across her face, paired with pink glossy lips and shimmery smoky eyes.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts