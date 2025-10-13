‘Saiyaara’ star Aneet Padda makes showstopper debut for Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week finale

“Saiyaara” star Aneet Padda made her debut on the ramp as she turned showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week.

Advertisement

Held at The Grand, New Delhi, on Sunday the finale showcased Tahiliani’s ‘Bejewelled’ collection, a modern take on ornate dressing that celebrates India’s rich legacy of craftsmanship, draping, and jewellery.

Advertisement

With a heavy focus on maximalism and form-fitting bodice, the collection highlighted delicate jewels which were embedded into most of the pieces. The jewels were contrasted with flowy and soft chiffons and satins in shades like emerald, aubergine, amethyst, powder pink, ruby and black. Many models donned layered looks with patterned shawls, scarves and jackets.

Advertisement

Padda walked the ramp in a gown which had the look of a draped saree. The colour of her gown matched her skin tone with a stunning addition of sparkling silver jewels in the borders of the outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarun Tahiliani (@taruntahiliani)

Advertisement

Her look, while soft and pastel, also featured a heavily embellished silver corset. Her makeup complemented the soft look with pink blush across her face, paired with pink glossy lips and shimmery smoky eyes.