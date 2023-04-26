Saiyami is a fan of Gulzar

Saiyami Kher has reunited with the maestro Gulzar for her upcoming movie 8 A.M. Metro. The movie, which stars Gulshan Devaiah and is helmed by the director Raj R, is said to be an emotional drama. Saiyami will be seen reciting Gulzar’s poetry in the film.
Saiyami says, “8 A.M. Metro is a beautiful story and is decorated with poetry written by Gulzar saab. His poems bring so much life into the film. I feel lucky to have gotten a chance to recite those poems. He was gracious enough to release the poster of the movie. Gulzar saab’s words have left a huge impact on my life. His body of work, humility and knowledge is so vast, all I can do is sit back and wonder how one man can do so much.”
Saiyami plays the character of a 29-year-old homemaker, Iravati, who leads a mundane life. But her life goes through a huge change when she has to rush to Hyderabad. That’s when she meets Pritam, played by Gulshan Devaiah.
