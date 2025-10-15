DT
Saiyami joins Akshay & Saif in Priyadarshan's next



TNS
Updated At : 06:23 AM Oct 15, 2025 IST
Saiyami Kher is currently busy shooting in Kochi for her upcoming film Haiwaan alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.
Actress Saiyami Kher is currently busy shooting in Kochi for her upcoming film Haiwaan alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan, the film marks yet another milestone in Saiyami’s career as she collaborates with one of Indian cinema’s most iconic directors.

Sharing her excitement, Saiyami says, “Working with Priyadarshan sir feels surreal. His body of work has been a huge part of Indian cinema and growing up, I’ve watched and admired his films. To now be on his set as an actor feels really special. I feel truly fortunate that I’ve had the chance to work with some of the finest directors of our country, Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Pandey, R. Balki, Rahul Dholakia and now Priyadarshan sir. Each of them has taught me so much and me grown not only as an actor but as a human, and I feel blessed that my journey has been shaped by such incredible storytellers. Shooting in Kochi has also been a beautiful experience. Being on set with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, who bring so much energy, discipline, and camaraderie, has been a complete joyride. It’s projects like these that remind me why I fell in love with cinema in the first place.”

Haiwaan is one of the most anticipated projects of the year, bringing together powerhouse performers and a director celebrated for his mastery of both comedy and drama. With Priyadarshan’s vision and a stellar cast, the film is set to offer audiences a compelling cinematic experience.

