Saiyami Kher set to reunite with thriller maestro Neeraj Pandey

Following the resounding success of their collaboration on the critically acclaimed spy thriller series Special Ops, the dynamic duo of Saiyami Kher and Neeraj Pandey are all set to join forces once again. Known for his mastery in crafting gripping thrillers, Neeraj Pandey is a name synonymous with top-notch storytelling in the Indian entertainment industry.

In Special Ops, Saiyami Kher delivered a standout performance, showcasing her mettle in high-octane action sequences while portraying a key character in the series. Now, fans can anticipate an even more intense and riveting performance from Saiyami, as she takes the centre-stage in this forthcoming project.

The project marks another significant milestone in Saiyami’s career, following the recent release of film Ghoomer, which garnered widespread praise for her portrayal.

A source said, “The project is expected to go on the floors by the end of this year. And is a quintessential Neeraj Pandey action thriller. ”