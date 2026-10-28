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Home / Entertainment / Saiyami Kher to be seen in Indo-Russian drama

Saiyami Kher to be seen in Indo-Russian drama

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ANI
Updated At : 02:19 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Actor Saiyami Kher has been roped in for an Indo-Russian drama directed by Maksim Kuznetsov.  Shot across Russia and India, the film is produced by Kartina Entertainment, White Night Films and Wish Media.  Speaking about her experience, Saiyami Kher said, “This was a completely different and new experience for me, working with an entirely foreign crew. We shot in Russia, and it was my first time there. Moscow was beautiful, and the overall film experience was incredible. The working atmosphere was very different from what I'm used to, and I really enjoyed being part of this collaboration. I hope this is the first of many more international projects to follow.” She added, “it's so much fun to work across borders and language barriers. Working across cultures gives you a different perspective on storytelling and allows you to learn from people who approach cinema in their own unique ways. It was a wonderful opportunity to experience I'm grateful to have been part of it. While it's still too early to share details about the film, it is a drama with a very strong female lead at its heart.”  More details regarding the project are awaited. (ANI)

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