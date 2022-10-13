Sajid Khan as Bigg Boss’ contestant has become a national issue, netizens unhappy

Sajid Khan, who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 16, was accused by actresses and starlets during the #MeToo movement. Many female artistes, who had accused him of misconduct, have voiced their displeasure over his comeback. Followed by which Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) also sent out a statement demanding his removal from Bigg Boss. Netizens too have demanded his removal of Sajid from the reality show’s latest season.

Responding to the same, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued an official statement on its social media handle. In the statement, FWICE has requested the I&B Minister to allow Sajid Khan’s stay in Bigg Boss. An excerpt from the FWICE statement reads, “FWICE was satisfied with his behaviour during the period of his ban and after completion of the one year of this punishment the ban on Shri Sajid Khan was lifted by the FWICE on 14.03 2019. He has all the right to earn his living.”—TMS