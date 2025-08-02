DT
Salakaar, the tale of a spy...

TNS
Updated At : 06:04 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
Salakaar
JioHotstar recently unveiled the teaser of its upcoming spy thriller Salakaar, starring Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi and Surya Sharma.

Inspired by real events, Salakaar is a story of a decorated spymaster who, driven by sheer mettle and crucial intelligence, successfully disarms enemy forces to safeguard national security as he discovers the existence of a top secret nuclear facility in Pakistan.

The series, directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Sphereorigins and Mahir Films, is set to premiere on August 8, exclusively on JioHotstar.

Set across two timelines - 1978 and 2025 -Salakaar follows the story of an Indian spy and sets the stage for an intense drama, where old enemies resurface, and the past threatens to destroy the present. The series is a blend of history and suspense.

