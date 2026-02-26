DT
Home / Entertainment / Salim Khan’s health is improving, says Aamir Khan

Salim Khan’s health is improving, says Aamir Khan

Salim Khan was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in Bandra on Tuesday

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:53 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
Salman Khan with father Salim Khan. Image credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
Superstar Aamir Khan has said he has been touch with the family of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and they told him that his health was improving.

Aamir, a close friend of Salim Khan’s superstar son Salman Khan, said he recently went to visit the 90-year-old writer at Lilavati Hospital here but could not meet him as he is in the ICU.

“I went to meet Salim Sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon. Since he is in the ICU, I couldn’t meet him personally, but I sat with the family.”

“Alvira ji tells me every day that his health is improving. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health fully recovers,” the actor told reporters on Wednesday evening.

Salim Khan is best known for his iconic writing partnership with Javed Akhtar. The celebrated duo, known as Salim-Javed, penned some of Hindi cinema’s most popular films, including “Sholay”, “Deewar”, “Zanjeer” and “Don”.

He was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in Bandra on Tuesday.

Dr Jalil D Parkar, who has been treating Salim Khan with the other doctors, said last week that the screenwriter suffered a brain haemorrhage which has been treated, and he is on ventilator support as a safeguard and stable.

The doctors have since then refrained from giving any statement about Salim Khan’s health to maintain the privacy of the family.

Aamir was talking on the sidelines of the prize distribution ceremony of a photo competition at the Press Club of Mumbai.

“In the beginning, I would get upset that everywhere (we’ve to give) photos but as time passed, I realised that they wait for hours, sometimes they don’t even get to eat something, it hurts me then. Since then, I’ve never said no to photographers for a photo wherever they meet me,” he said.

