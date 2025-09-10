Salman dons uniform for the battle of Galwan

Salman Khan has begun shooting for his much-anticipated film, Battle of Galwan. He dropped the picture on his Instagram handle in which he is seen in a military uniform with moustache. Apoorva Lakhia’s directorial, Battle of Galwan, is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020. Twenty Indian soldiers had died during the Galwan Valley clash on June 16, 2020, five years ago, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties.

Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. Earlier, Lakhia shared the update. He said, “I’ve always wanted to work with Chitrangda since I watched her amazing performance in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and then Bob Biswas. We’re thrilled to welcome Chitrangda Singh to the cast of Battle of Galwan. Chitrangda brings a rare blend of strength and sensitivity to the screen as her feminine side will match perfectly with Salman sir’s brooding but quiet strength.”