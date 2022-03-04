Salman, Katrina-starrer 'Tiger 3' to release on April 21

Mumbai, March 4
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's much-awaited spy thriller 'Tiger 3' has been locked for an Eid release. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 21, 2023.
The film will be released in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
A tweet from the official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films read: "Tiger. Ready. To. Roar. Again. In cinemas on Eid 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023." 'Tiger 3' is the third instalment in the 'Tiger' franchise directed by Maneesh Sharma. It also stars Katrina Kaif.
The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
--IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine claims 3 soliders killed, 2 wounded in Russian attack on nuclear plant
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
35 killed, over 80 injured in blast at Shia mosque during Friday congregation in northwest Pakistan
Rescue official says the blast occurred at Jamia mosque in Q...
Himachal Budget 2022: CM Jai Ram Thakur promises 30,000 news jobs, says state's debt remains point of worry
Tax-free ‘feel good’ budget though no major election sops
SC shocked at 'unprecedented' HC order protecting Punjab ex-DGP SS Saini in all future cases
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana asks the Punjab and Haryana HC ...