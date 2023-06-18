 Salman Khan, Aishwarya's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' turns 24, Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates the 'power of love' : The Tribune India

Salman Khan, Aishwarya's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' turns 24, Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates the 'power of love'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares a special video of scenes from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

Salman Khan, Aishwarya's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' turns 24, Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates the 'power of love'

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan in a still from 'Hum Dil Chuke Sanam'. Instagram/bhansaliproductions



ANI

Mumbai, June 18

It's been 24 years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' came and touched the hearts. The film starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.

As the evergreen film clocked 24 years, Bhansali Productions posted a special video featuring special scenes from the film.

"As their destinies unfold, the enduring power of love prevails...Celebrating 24 years of this timeless tale. 24YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam," a post read on the Instagram page of Bhansali Productions.

Check it out:

 Released in 1999, the iconic movie narrates the story of a newly-wed man Vanraj (Ajay), who discovers that his wife Nandini (Aishwarya) is in love with another man Sameer (Salman) and decides to unite them. However, the story took a turn when Nandini had a change of heart and decided to stay with Vanraj (Ajay) instead of running away with Sameer.

The music of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' deserves a special mention. Each song became an instant hit and continues to be cherished by music lovers. Whether it was the playful "Nimbuda Nimbuda," the soul-stirring "Tadap Tadap," the energetic "Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje," or the timeless title track "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam," every composition struck a chord with the audience.

'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' also won several awards including National Award for music, choreography, cinematography and production design.

#aishwarya rai #salman khan #sanjay leela bhansali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, 2nd incident in three days

2
Punjab

‘Dacoit Hasina’ wanted to lead luxurious life

3
Nation

ED attaches Rs 45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case

4
Haryana

Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour

5
Nation

ED attaches Rs 45 crore assets of former NSG officer in fraud-linked money laundering case

6
Diaspora

Indian student, who was seen carrying woman to his flat to rape her, sentenced in UK

7
Chandigarh

Lounge bars raided in Panchkula

8
Punjab

Ludhiana heist mastermind, her husband arrested in Uttarakhand

9
Punjab

No funds as health centres turned into Aam Aadmi Clinics: Minister

10
Nation

Gunmen shoot dead two women over monetary dispute with brother, three held; AAP, BJP trade barbs

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in strife-torn Imphal Valley; curfew relaxed in Imphal East

Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in strife-torn Imphal Valley; curfew relaxed in Imphal East

Curfew was imposed in Manipur after clashes broke out betwee...

Punjab’s law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

Punjab’s law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

Shah said that sometimes he wonders whether Mann is a chief ...

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty create history, win men's doubles competition at Indonesia Open

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty create history, win men's doubles competition at Indonesia Open

The Indian pair beats Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-17, 21-...

Punjab Police nab 4 accused in Moga jeweller’s killing

Moga jeweller’s murder: Punjab Police nab 4 accused from Patna, Nanded

The operation was supported by Bihar Police and central agen...

Over 50 patients admitted in UP’s Ballia district hospital die in 3 days

Over 50 patients admitted in UP's Ballia district hospital die in 3 days

According to the health official, on average 7 to 9 deaths a...


Cities

View All

Meghwal reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Meghwal reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Retired banker hoodwinked of Rs 22L

Mysterious flying object spotted in border area

At Verka, MC takes possession of 20.5 acres from ‘encroachers’

KKU stages protest over transfer of Powercom official

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

Husband, wife arrested for forging property documents to get Rs 30-crore bank loan in Punjab’s Kharar

‘Gag’ order of PGI raises eyebrows

2 die of suspected diarrhoea at Lalru

Chandigarh: Rain for 2 days

Two women shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi’s R K Puram

Gunmen shoot dead two women over monetary dispute with brother, three held; AAP, BJP trade barbs

DU student stabbed to death outside college, AAP leader Bharadwaj hits out at L-G over law and order

Delhi would’ve been safest had law and order been under AAP government, says Kejriwal; MoS Lekhi hits back

Delhi Police arrest 4 men for cheating US citizens of USD 20 million via fake call centres

None can defeat AAP in Delhi, Punjab for next 50 years: Kejriwal

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Providing transparent, responsive governance top priority, says new DC

MC officials’ indifference leaves Guru Nanakpura park in ruins

4 members of Bambiha gang land in police net

1 killed as stray animal hits bike

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Man kills self, wife booked

Residents protest delay in ROB, RUB project

GLADA’s swimming pool presents picture of neglect

Rains ahead, nullah vulnerable to waterlogging, overflowing

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Encroachments in tractor market give commuters a tough time

Camp court organised at Nabha jail

Social activist killed in hit-&-run mishap