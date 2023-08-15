Salman Khan, Bhagyashree to launch Rajveer, Paloma's title track from Dono

IANS

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, the stars who redefined the concept of love in 1989 with the film Maine Pyar Kiya, are all set to launch the title track of the upcoming film Dono, starring debutant actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma.

Rajveer is the younger son of Bollywood star Sunny Deol, while Paloma is the daughter of Poonam Dhillon. It is also the directorial debut of Avnish S Barjtaya, son of veteran director Sooraj R Barjatya.

For its 59th Film Production, Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. Dono has set the promise of it being an innocent love story, dealing with the urban issues of romance and relationships with its clutter-breaking teaser. The formula of a romance saga with debutant actors capturing the pulse of a generation is Dono’s vibe right now.

Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dono deals with urban relationship conflicts of self-worth.

