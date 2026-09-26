Salman Khan calls out Rhiti Tiwari over her remarks against Uditi Singh

Bigg Boss 20 heads into a tense Weekend Ka Vaar, with a new promo showing host Salman Khan confronting contestant Rhiti Tiwari for how far she went during a "Diss Battle" segment aimed at housemate Uditi Singh, a round that also left Qazi Touqeer on the receiving end of her lines.

Rather than backing down afterward, Rhiti had defended her performance as something to be proud of, framing it as the kind of boldness her father would appreciate.

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Salman draws a firm line in the clip, warning her that even a game has boundaries and branding her words "uncalled for." Rhiti's defence is that the whole exchange was scripted into the task itself, not a reflection of real intent. Salman remains unconvinced, turning his attention to the silence in the house, wondering aloud why nobody stepped up to stop her mid-flow.

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Housemate Aasif Khan doesn't escape scrutiny either, with Salman asking him to picture the same insults being hurled at his own sister, given that Aasif had sided with Rhiti in the moment.

Speculation is building that Rhiti's father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, could walk onto the same episode to weigh in on her behaviour from outside the house.

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Away from the drama, Rhiti has used the show to talk about a harder side of her life, describing a limited monthly allowance from her father and meals stretched thin to make ends meet, "He gives me Rs 20-25,000 as monthly allowance; I survive on vada pavs," she said.

Bigg Boss 20 airs nightly on Colors TV, with fresh episodes streaming on JioHotstar.