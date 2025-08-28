Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with parents

Salman Khan participated in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as the superstar posted a video of him performing aarti with parents Salma and Salim Khan.

Advertisement

The 59-year-old on Wednesday shared the video on his social media handles, showing his family celebrating the festival.

The video opens with Salman’s parents performing the aarti in front of an idol of Ganpati decorated with flowers at their residence.

Advertisement

His brothers Arbaz Khan, Sohail Khan, sisters Alvira Khan, Arpita, husband Aayush Sharma and their children Ahil and Ayat Sharma also feature in the video.

Besides Salman, actor-couple Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza were also seen performing the aarti with their children.

Advertisement

Khan was last seen in “Sikander”, directed by A R Murugadoss. He will next star in “Battle of Galwan”, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and directed by Apoorva Lakhia.