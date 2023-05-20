Salman Khan gets injured while training for Tiger 3

IANS

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and is gearing up for his upcoming film Tiger 3, recently got injured while working out.

The actor took to social media to share the news with his followers. He posted a picture with kinesiology tape on one shoulder along with the caption, “When you think you’re carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders... Duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao. Tiger zakhmi hai. #Tiger3”.

Earlier this year, Salman reprised his role as Tiger in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. He and Shah Rukh reunited on the screen once again after Zero. In Tiger 3, Salman will be sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.