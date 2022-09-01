Salman Khan gives glimpse of Ganpati aarti performed at sister Arpita's home

ANI
Mumbai, September 1
Bollywood actor Salman Khan's family welcomed Lord Ganesha at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.
On Wednesday night, Salman took to Instagram and gave his fans a glimpse of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
In the video, Salman can be seen performing Ganpati aarti and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.
He is followed by his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and sister Arpita. Actor Riteish Deshmukh also performed the aarti.
"Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Salman captioned the video.
For the special occasion, the ‘Dabangg’ actor wore a white shirt and a pair of denims.
Katrina Kaif, along with her husband Vicky Kaushal, also visited Arpita’s residence to join the celebrations. Katrina wore a yellow sharara, while Vicky complemented her in a mustard kurta and churidar.
Salman's siblings Sohail, Arbaaz and Alvira and their mother Salma were also in attendance.
